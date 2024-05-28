Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 2.7%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.85. 203,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,681,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Rumble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rumble

Rumble Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,173,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,851,662.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rumble news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $241,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,173,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,851,662.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,410 in the last 90 days. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rumble by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Rumble by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 69.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Rumble by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.