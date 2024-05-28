Ryan Corbett Sells 50,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE MP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.70. 2,557,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $48.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 153,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.64.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

