Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Short Interest Update

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 266.0% from the April 30th total of 51,800 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

Shares of SGBX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 80,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. Safe & Green has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Get Safe & Green alerts:

Safe & Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

Receive News & Ratings for Safe & Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe & Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.