Sagimet Biosciences’ (SGMT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sagimet Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sagimet Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.20.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Sagimet Biosciences

Shares of SGMT stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $91,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

