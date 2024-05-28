Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.57. Approximately 564,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,769,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SANA. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $2,091,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,656,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 506,262 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

