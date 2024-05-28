Sanctum Infinity (INF) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $400.37 million and approximately $26.05 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for approximately $203.89 or 0.00296995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,963,616 tokens. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,956,130.60204759. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 199.43614011 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $20,357,881.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

