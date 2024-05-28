Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,526.89

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and $2,526.89 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,764,557,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,119,776 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

