Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SLB. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $46.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,665,450. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Schlumberger by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

