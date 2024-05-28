Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Fortress Wealth Management Inc.

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 185,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,125. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

