Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.86

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 788221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTTR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,080 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $67,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nick L. Swyka sold 9,009 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $77,026.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,510 shares of company stock valued at $275,591. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Water Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Stories

