Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Sequans Communications Price Performance
SQNS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.14.
Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Sequans Communications Company Profile
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
