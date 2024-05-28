ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $12.46 on Tuesday, reaching $726.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,691. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $746.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $733.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

