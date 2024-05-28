ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 1.3%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $718.31 and last traded at $728.88. 453,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,190,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $738.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $746.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.85. The firm has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 917 shares of company stock valued at $690,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 14.0% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

