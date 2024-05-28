Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 6.6 %
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments
In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 39,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
