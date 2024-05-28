Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.84. 4,914,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.