Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 86.4%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ANSC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,436. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSC. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,049,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,046,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,109,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $8,124,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

