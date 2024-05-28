Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Grows By 176.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.05.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.