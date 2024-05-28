Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Rises By 160.6%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AMZD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 12,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,669. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:AMZD Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 26.37% of Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.