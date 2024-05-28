Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Rises By 160.6%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
Shares of AMZD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 12,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,669. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
