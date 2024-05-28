Short Interest in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Decreases By 71.4%

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 30th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Precision Optics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Precision Optics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 8,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Precision Optics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Optics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Precision Optics in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Precision Optics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 187,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Optics in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

