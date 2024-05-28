Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Drops By 70.5%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.72. 24,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,442. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $0.29. Research analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

