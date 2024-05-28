Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rises By 6,270.6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 6,270.6% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

