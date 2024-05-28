Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 1,303.7%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,303.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Terumo Stock Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Terumo has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.67.
About Terumo
