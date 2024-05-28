Short Interest in Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expands By 1,303.7%

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 1,303.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Terumo Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:TRUMY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25. Terumo has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.67.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

