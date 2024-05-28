Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Decreases By 62.9%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 62.9% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The9 Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of The9 stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 65,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,072. The9 has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

