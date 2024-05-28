Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Decreases By 91.7%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

VPRB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,540. VPR Brands has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

