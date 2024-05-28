Short Interest in Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Expands By 388.9%

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 388.9% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Price Performance

Shares of ZIJMY remained flat at $46.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762. Zijin Mining Group has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Zijin Mining Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.4486 dividend. This is an increase from Zijin Mining Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Zijin Mining Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, refining, and sale of gold, non-ferrous metals, and other mineral resources in Mainland China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, lead, tungsten, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, lithium, platinum, and palladium.

