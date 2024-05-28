Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shutterstock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.13. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $58.42.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $233,387.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

