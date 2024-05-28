Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.19. 94,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 745,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SILK. Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $836.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 395.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 411,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 328,404 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,981,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

