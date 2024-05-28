Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Simon Property Group accounts for 7.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 360,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $3.22 on Monday, hitting $147.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,718. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 99.36%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

