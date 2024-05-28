SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in SiTime by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in SiTime by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $5.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.18. 156,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.78. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.15.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,602.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $108,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,203 shares in the company, valued at $9,284,602.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,041 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $135,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,693 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $1,327,625 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

