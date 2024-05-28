SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

SKM has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SK Telecom by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

