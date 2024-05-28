SmarDex (SDEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165.48 Million

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $165.48 million and approximately $850,660.88 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmarDex has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,352,522,958 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,352,522,957.571189 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01986714 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $878,900.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

