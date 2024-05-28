SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$22.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$25.80.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

