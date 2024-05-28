SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.00.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.0 %
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.