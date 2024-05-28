Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 905,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the previous session’s volume of 221,787 shares.The stock last traded at $10.72 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.75 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap One by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Snap One by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Snap One by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

