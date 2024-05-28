Somerset Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 421,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CB. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock valued at $28,892,351. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CB traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.76. The stock had a trading volume of 862,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,587. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.77 and its 200-day moving average is $241.89.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

