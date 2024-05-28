Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,017 shares of the airline’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,146,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

