SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.32

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.32 and last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 156133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

