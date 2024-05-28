SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $250.00

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 8371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.86.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.86 and its 200-day moving average is $219.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

