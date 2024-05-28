SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.00

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 260008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.27).

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.99. The stock has a market cap of £44.53 million, a P/E ratio of -525.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Featured Stories

