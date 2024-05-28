SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lowered SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

