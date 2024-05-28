Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,042,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,756,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 113,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

