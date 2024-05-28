Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Down 75.6% in May

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starbox Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of STBX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Get Starbox Group alerts:

About Starbox Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbox Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbox Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.