Status Price Tops $0.0372 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $144.60 million and $2.56 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011401 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,297.24 or 1.00049655 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011669 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00112446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,542,986 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,542,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03646664 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $3,254,280.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

