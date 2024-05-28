Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 125,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

STLD stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.80. The company had a trading volume of 588,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

