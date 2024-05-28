Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Matson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MATX

Matson Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE MATX opened at $120.65 on Friday. Matson has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $122.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.