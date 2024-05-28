Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of SRCL opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -234.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 89.0% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 212,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 100,257 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 8.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 30.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,991,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

