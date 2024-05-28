Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 337.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,211 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,458 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,070,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.