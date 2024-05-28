Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 47,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRM traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,761,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,057. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $259.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.48.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,811,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 6,162 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.41, for a total transaction of $1,746,372.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 618,870 shares of company stock worth $179,639,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.