Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 32,504 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,504 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.48. 3,233,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,888. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

