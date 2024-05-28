Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,139 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after purchasing an additional 153,168 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $174.24. 4,237,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,121,205. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

