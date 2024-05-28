Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.37 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 549,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $20,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,082 shares in the company, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock worth $401,229 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOG stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.30. 488,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,100. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

